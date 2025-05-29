Keep eyes skyward for both historic warbirds and their modern counterparts in the air over Devon this weekend.
The English Riviera Airshow takes place in the skies over Torbay on Saturday and Sunday and once again boasts a spectacular line-up for this year’s event, which will take place from Friday (May 30) to Sunday (June 1).
Friday evening will feature Spitfire IX RR232 will kick off the aerial show at sunset followed by a dazzling displa by The Fireflies‘ and spectacular pyrotechnic display.
Airshow enthusiasts can also look forward to breath-taking performances by the iconic RAF Red Arrows, the agile RAF Typhoon, plus the historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on both days.
The Bay will also serve as the stunning backdrop for extraordinary aerial display from the Royal Navy Black Cats helicopter display team , whilst the British Army’s Red Devils Parachute Display Team will descend from the skies and land on Paignton Beach.
And there’s also an impressive civilian aircraft line up with fantastic displays from the likes of Rich Goodwin in his beefed-up Pitts Special, known as the Muscle Biplane, tight formation flying from Team Raven and the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers who will be defying gravity on top of vintage 1940s Boeing Stearman biplanes.
For full details about the show see the website https://englishrivieraairshow.co.uk
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.