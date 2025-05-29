Keep your eyes peeled and there is a good chance you will spot RAF Typhoon fly over Dartmouth today.
The Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, operated by RAF Lossiemouth, conducts flights between 7am and 7pm, last year flying over around 2pm.
It is understood that the flyover is in preparation of the English Riviera Airshow 2025, which is due to take place this weekend in Paignton.
Visitors can expect to be treated to spectacular displays by RAF Typhoon, RAF Red Arrows, Spitfires and the historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on the Saturday and Sunday.
The event, starting Friday 30 May until Sunday 1 June, is free to attend. Police Devon & Cornwall have urged people to use alternative transport methods due to road closers and limited parking.
