Boats at Hope Cove after a snow fall. 1950's (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Party to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of George V in 1935, at South Milton Village Hall (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Four people in small boat on Kingsbridge estuary (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
An unknown lady sitting in front of a wall on the beach possibly at Salcombe (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
A ladies handbell team, Summer of 1949 at Fallapit House Fete (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
