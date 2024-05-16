“The Salcombe Green Team was set up during a gathering at The Kings Arms, Salcombe on April 17.
The group aims to care for and improve Salcombe by planting and maintaining public spaces and help keep the town green, clean, attractive and litter-free.
More than 25 volunteers signed up and the Green Team is now a RHS Affiliated Society.
Volunteers have already been out and about in Salcombe tidying up Whitestrand, not only the planting, edging and paving, but also washing signs and bins, removing litter and cleaning up the Normandy Memorial in time for Salcombe's D-Day 80 commemorations on Thursday June 6.
The Green Team has been busy at the top of Onslow Road working on the beds and weeding there and along Main Road. You may have seen the volunteers in their high vis jackets hard at work.