Salcombe RNLI participated in the national RNLI event, 'One Moment One Crew,' celebrating the 200th anniversary of the lifesaving charity. The charity, founded in 1824, asked its volunteers and staff from around the UK and Ireland to take a photo of themselves, their crew, or their team at or as close to 18:24 on 1.08.24 as possible. These photos were then uploaded to an online portal to create a montage image.
A spokesperson from Salcombe RNLI said, "Ironically, at the very moment the crew came together for the pictures, pagers sounded, and everything was put on hold. They added that 'Saving Lives at Sea' always comes first. Once the casualty was safely back alongside, the crew reconvened to celebrate and look forward to the next big fundraising event in this special year, the Salcombe Field of Light, which will take place from October 5 to January 10.