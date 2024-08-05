A spokesperson from Salcombe RNLI said, "Ironically, at the very moment the crew came together for the pictures, pagers sounded, and everything was put on hold. They added that 'Saving Lives at Sea' always comes first. Once the casualty was safely back alongside, the crew reconvened to celebrate and look forward to the next big fundraising event in this special year, the Salcombe Field of Light, which will take place from October 5 to January 10.