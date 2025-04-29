Rebecca Smith MP celebrates the investiture of Plympton’s new Stannator and Youth Ambassador at Harewood House.
On Saturday April 26, Rebecca Smith MP for South West Devon was honoured to attend the Investiture Ceremony at Harewood House, where Cathy Loft was formally installed as the new Stannator and Grace Nicholls was appointed as the new Youth Ambassador.
The evening was a proud celebration of tradition, service, and the next generation of community voices. Outgoing Stannator David Partridge and outgoing Youth Ambassador Christopher Turner were warmly thanked for their exemplary contributions during their time in office.
Their dedication and hard work have left a lasting impact on the community.
Cathy Loft now steps into the role of Stannator, bringing renewed vision and passion to the position, while Grace Nicholls takes on the role of Youth Ambassador, representing and championing the views of young people across the region.
Speaking after the event, Rebecca Smith Member of Parliament for South West Devon said:
"It was a real privilege to join the Plympton community for such a special evening at Harewood House.
“I want to extend my sincere thanks to David Partridge and Christopher Turner for their outstanding service.
“I also warmly congratulate Cathy Loft and Grace Nicholls on their appointments.
“Their enthusiasm, leadership, and commitment are inspiring, and I look forward to supporting them as they embark on their important new roles."
The Investiture Ceremony proved to be a moving reminder of the strength, pride, and future promise of Plympton.
Harewood House was originally built just after 1800 and was for many years in the hands of the Tolcher family Edward Tolcher was living there in 1830 and perhaps took his lead from Edward Lascelles, the first Earl of Harewood.
Today it is a modern building, on the site of the original manor house, which was partially destroyed in a fire, in 1985.