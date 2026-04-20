RNLI Salcombe members welcomed Peter Sparks, the RNLI Chief Executive, to their station on Wednesday, April 15.
Nigel Blazeby, Salcombe Lifeboat Operations Manager, began with a brief introduction before Peter shared an update on the state of the RNLI and answered questions from those present.
The visit included an opportunity for the Chief Executive to meet Robin Hodges, All Weather Lifeboat Navigator/Inshore Lifeboat Helm, and present him with the 20-year Long Service Award.
Following refreshments and an opportunity to engage with the attendees, Peter was given a comprehensive tour of the Station, which included both the ALB and ILB lifeboats, concluding a highly informative and memorable evening.
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