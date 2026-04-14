A spring fashion show to raise funds for a well-known South Hams charity is set to return following last year’s sell-out success.
Kingsbridge boutique Cherry La La will host a fun and flamboyant fashion showcase at the Thurlestone Hotel on April 22 to raise funds for Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring.
The charity offers free support to individuals experiencing loneliness and isolation in Kingsbridge, Salcombe, and surrounding villages, and relies heavily on community fundraising to sustain its work.
Sallyann Cox, owner of Cherry La La, said the decision to host a second show was an easy one. “We were asked to do it again after last year, which was really successful and lots of fun,” she said. “It’s a really important organisation locally, and it’s totally self-funded, so events like this help keep it going.”
Guests can expect an informal evening showcasing the boutique’s new spring and summer collection, much of which is arriving just days before the event. Around a dozen models of varying ages and sizes will take to the floor.
“It’s about showing how clothes look on real women,” Ms Cox added. “We all come in different shapes and sizes, and it’s easy to lose confidence. It’s nice to see people who look like us feeling good in lovely clothes.”
The evening will also feature a special appearance from former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, who lives in the area and agreed to take part in support of the charity.
Representatives from the organisation will be present to share information about their work, with proceeds from the night going directly towards their services.
Ms Cox said she hopes the event will offer both support and enjoyment. “It’s a fun night out as well as a good cause,” she said.
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