Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team as they were called out on Sunday, April 12 by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) to reports of a child that had fallen from height at South Sands.
The team immediately made their way to the scene alongside the Devon Air Ambulance, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWAST) Paramedics, a SWAST Community First Responder, and SWAST Ambulance Incident Officer.
As Coastguard Rescue Officers arrived on scene the child was safely in the care of paramedics in the ambulance.
The child was then taken onto hospital via road ambulance for further treatment and checks.
The team remained on scene and provided a secure helicopter landing site (HLS) for the Devon Air Ambulance.
Once the Air Ambulance left safely the team stood down and returned to station.
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