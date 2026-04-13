The campaign for the appeal for a new all-weather lifeboat for Salcombe RNLI has taken place at the Thurlestone Hotel.
The Shannon class lifeboat is due to arrive on station in 2027.
Once again, the Baltic Exchange are providing the lion’s share of the £2 million needed but Salcombe’s station fundraisers have a big target to meet towards the cost of the new boat which will be built at the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat factory in Poole.
The event guest of honour was Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, a long-standing volunteer and former trustee of the RNLI, and brought together 140 keen supporters who each made a significant donation over the course of the lunch.
Raffle and auction sponsors included Susie Freeman Travel, Salcombe Gin, Fever Tree, Tally Ho, world-famous photographer David Yarrow, Hancocks Jewellers, AWA Fine Furniture and the Thurlestone Hotel Group.
Overall, in excess £40,000 was raised towards the campaign.
On Saturday, several lunch attendees who remained overnight were formally received at the Lifeboat Station by Lifeboat Operations Manager Nigel Blazeby, who together with other crew members, provided an overview of the station and delivered an update regarding the types of calls responded to so far this year.
After the introduction, attendees were provided with a guided tour of both the all-weather lifeboat (ALB) and in-shore lifeboat (ILB).
This was followed by a brief trip on the water under the direction of Station Coxswain James Fearn, an experience highly valued by all participants.
Located in the heart of the South Hams, RNLI Salcombe Lifeboat Station has been serving the Devon coastline since 1869.
With a long and courageous history, the station is home to a dedicated team of volunteer crew members who are ready to launch at a moment’s notice, day or night, in all weather.
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