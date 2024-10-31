Four of the RNLI Fleet of Tamar Class Lifeboats came together in Salcombe and paid their respects to those who lost their lives on October 27 1916.
Three of the four boats had called into Salcombe whilst going to or coming from the RNLI Support Centre in Poole for maintenance purposes.
Salcombe being a midway point for the crews from Cornwall to refuel and take a short break.
With refuelling complete and bodies refreshed, the Salcombe Lifeboat led the line in crossing the ‘Bar’ where those thirteen fellow crewmen perished.
They paused and remembered, before continuing their journeys.
Salcombe has had a Lifeboat station for 155 years.
They have two boats, a 25 knot Tamar Class All Weather Lifeboat ‘The Baltic Exchange III’, and a 35 knot B Class Inshore Lifeboat ‘Gladys Hilda Mustoe’.
The station is operated by a team of 34 local men and women, 21 sea going, 12 shore- based and 1 Lifeboat Medical Adviser.