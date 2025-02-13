“Dartmouth Town Council is dedicated to serving the needs of our residents by providing transparent, accountable, and effective local governance. Our mission is to cultivate a safe and welcoming environment, promote economic growth, and enhance the overall well-being of our community. We commit to listening to the concerns of our residents, striving for continual improvement, and working collaboratively with stakeholders and partners to address the challenges and opportunities facing Dartmouth. By upholding the principles of integrity, inclusivity, and sustainability, we strive to build a town that current and future generations can proudly call home.”