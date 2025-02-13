Dartmouth Town Council has launched its five-year strategic plan and is inviting residents to have their say.
The plan outlines the council's key priorities for 2025-2030, focusing on sustainability, community well-being, economic growth, and preserving Dartmouth’s unique character.
Acting as a framework for decision-making, the Strategic Plan details the goals that will shape future policies and initiatives. It will be followed by an Operational Plan, which will break these goals down into specific actions, providing a roadmap for their implementation. A Financial Forecast will also be developed to ensure the necessary resources are in place to support the council’s initiatives.
Dartmouth Town Council’s vision is to "foster a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable community." It aims to work collaboratively with partners, including South Hams District Council, to achieve its objectives and uphold responsible stewardship of the town.
In a statement on the council's website, it said:
“Dartmouth Town Council is dedicated to serving the needs of our residents by providing transparent, accountable, and effective local governance. Our mission is to cultivate a safe and welcoming environment, promote economic growth, and enhance the overall well-being of our community. We commit to listening to the concerns of our residents, striving for continual improvement, and working collaboratively with stakeholders and partners to address the challenges and opportunities facing Dartmouth. By upholding the principles of integrity, inclusivity, and sustainability, we strive to build a town that current and future generations can proudly call home.”
The next phase involves engaging with councillors and the public to develop the Operational Plan. Residents are encouraged to share their views through a questionnaire to help shape the town’s future.
For those without internet access, paper copies of the questionnaire will be available at the following locations:
- Dartmouth Visitor Centre
- Community Corner (Community Chest)
- Health and Wellbeing Centre
- The Flavel
- Dartmouth Town Council Reception
The full Strategic Plan can be downloaded from the Dartmouth Town Council website. Residents who can complete the survey online can follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/52zw5ux7