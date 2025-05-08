Pupils at Harbertonford Primary School recently took part in a fun and immersive art day where pupils from Years 3 and 4 worked together to decorate the school kitchen. The creative project was made possible by the school’s Parent, Teacher, and Friends Association (PTFA), which funded the workshop led by local artist Els Morris of Incy.
The day kicked off with a lively discussion about healthy eating, where pupils shared their favourite fruits and vegetables.
The pupils then painted giant fruits and vegetables, making them into vibrant, colourful designs on plywood with Els's guidance.
From turnips to exotic durians, a wide variety of fruits and vegetables were featured in the designs, and the finished artwork now hangs proudly in an arch above the kitchen hatch in the school hall.
Els, who runs craft clubs across Devon, including at Harbertonford Primary School, is passionate about creating fun, engaging, and sustainable crafting sessions. Incy, her Devon-based small business, is committed to encouraging creativity while promoting environmental sustainability. Incy stands for Inspire, Nourish, Create, Yippee.
Mr Jack Pemberton, Headteacher at Harbertonford Primary School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils for embracing this wonderful creative project and grateful to Elspeth for providing her expertise. It’s not only given the children the opportunity to express themselves artistically, but it has also helped them connect with the importance of healthy eating."
Els Morris, artist and founder of Incy, said: "I am absolutely delighted to have worked with the pupils of Harbertonford Primary School on this exciting project. The pupils’ enthusiasm, creativity, and thoughtful approach to healthy eating really shone through in their designs. It’s been such a joy to see them bring their ideas to life and create something that will inspire the whole school community.This project truly embodies the spirit of creativity, sustainability, and fun that I aim to promote through Incy."