Vivant Care has reached a significant construction milestone for its new care home in Dartmouth, with a topping-out ceremony held recently, now marking the building as fully watertight.
The event, attended by senior stakeholders, as well as the project and construction teams, culminated in the signing of the final roof tile, marking the completion of the building’s highest point at Bayards Court, located within the Little Cotton Farm estate.
The 63-bed care home, set to open in Spring 2026, is designed to provide exceptional residential care in a setting that promotes independence, well-being, and extraordinary living.
Once complete, Bayards Court will offer beautiful outdoor spaces and landscaped gardens, superior dining experiences and stylish communal spaces; perfect to host friends and family.
Sarah Clarke-Kuehn, Chief Operating Officer, commented:
"This is an exciting milestone in the development of Bayards Court, bringing us one step closer to delivering a care home that sets new standards for later-life living.
“We are committed to creating a space where residents can truly thrive, and today’s ceremony celebrates the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this vision to life."
The construction, led by Lancer Scott, has also provided a boost to the local economy, supporting 107 construction jobs throughout the build.
Once operational, Bayards Court will create around 80 permanent roles, spanning care, hospitality, and administrative positions, reinforcing Vivant Care’s commitment to investing in the Dartmouth community.
Stuart Tweedie, Operations Director at Lancer Scott, added:
"Reaching the topping-out stage is always a significant achievement, and we are proud to be working with Vivant Care on this ambitious project.
“The home is taking shape beautifully, and we look forward to completing the next phases of development."
Vivant Care say they remain focused on delivering an exceptional care environment that prioritises comfort, choice, and enriched experiences for residents.
To find out more about Vivant Care, visit: www.vivant-care.co.uk