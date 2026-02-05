New research led by the RSPCA, Dogs Trust and the York Health Economics Consortium is calling on people across Devon to make their voices heard on the possible return of dog licensing
The research will explore how dog ownership could be made safer and be better supported, with a particular focus on public attitudes towards dog licensing.
As part of this work, researchers are seeking input from dog owners and non-owners alike, and explore whether dog licensing could play a role in improving welfare, safety and outcomes for both dogs and people.
Researchers are keen to hear from a wide range of voices across the country, and have launched a short, anonymous survey to gather views.
Approximately one third of UK households own a dog – and while compulsory microchipping was introduced in recent years (2016 in England, Wales and Scotland, and 2012 in Northern Ireland), owners do not need a licence to add a canine companion to their family.
A dog licence typically requires owners to register their dog with a local or national authority and to pay a fee. Licensing was abolished in Great Britain in 1987, but it is used in Northern Ireland and in other countries.
Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA dog welfare expert, said: “We want to hear from as many people as possible to help improve responsible dog ownership, and ensure dog owners as well as those who come into contact with dogs are supported. This study will explore approaches such as dog licensing, so feedback from the public is essential for helping to ensure that any future policies reflect the needs of dog owners and the wider community.”
Alex Findlow, public affairs manager at Dogs Trust, said: “There are more than 13 million dogs in the UK, and they are much-loved members of our families and communities. Therefore, it’s vital that we understand how best to support dogs and their owners, as well as non-dog owners who come into contact with dogs.
“By sharing your views with us, you can help shape the future of dog ownership and the measures that could contribute to better welfare and safer communities. We strongly encourage dog owners and non-owners alike to take part in this research and make their voices heard.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.