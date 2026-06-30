Three South Hams deacons are amongst the highest number of new parish priests and church ministers ordained at Exeter Cathedral for a number of years.
In all 20 people were ordained as deacons and 11 people became priests after being ordained as deacons a year ago.
It was also the first time in a number of years that the ordination services for deacons and priests happened in the same place on the same day.
In the Church of England most people are ordained as deacons and then as priests a year later – though some choose to remain as deacons.
The Bishop of Crediton, the Rt. Rev’d Moira Astin, carried out her first ordinations since her consecration as a bishop at St Paul’s Cathedral last July.
It was the last ordination service for the Dean of Exeter Cathedral, the Very Rev’d Jonathan Greener, who retires this month.
One reason for the high number of people being ordained this year is the new Exeter Ordination Pathway for ministerial training.
The Bishop of Exeter, the Rt. Rev’d Dr Mike Harrison, who leads the new training pathway, said the high number of ordinations was a cause for celebration: “I’m delighted to see so many people come forward for ordination this year, indeed it is the most in recent history.
“To my mind this is indicative of a movement of the Holy Spirit and reflects how many people in Devon are looking to go deeper to find a sense of meaning and purpose in life.
“These new church ministers will be spread across the parishes of Devon, from coast to moor, in urban environments and in rural ones.
“They will be resourcing churches ministry and mission and serving their communities with joy in manifold ways.”
Those from the South Hams were Sarah Prime from Totnes with Bridgetown, Berry Pomeroy, Dartington, Marldon, Ashprington, Cornworthy, Stoke Gabriel and Harberton Benefice,
Deborah Plumer from Malborough, Salcombe and South Huish and Amanda Sarjeant from Kingsbridge, Dodbroke, and West Alvington Benefice.
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