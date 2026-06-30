Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team have looked back on a busy month of incidents alongside the hot weather, with Coastguard Rescue Officers responding to a series of emergencies across South Devon.
The month began with a medical evacuation at Bigbury on June 1. RNLI Lifeguards had already started treating the casualty alongside a Community First Responder before Coastguard Rescue Officers arrived. Working with lifeguards and paramedics, they helped move the casualty onto a stretcher before evacuating them to a waiting ambulance. The casualty was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
A second medical evacuation followed at Bantham on June 17 after a casualty fell on rocks and suffered possible serious head and spinal injuries. Coastguard Rescue Officers and RNLI Lifeguards carefully packaged the casualty before stretchering them from the rocks to a waiting ambulance. The casualty was then taken to the hospital.
Following the incident, the team resumed rope rescue training. Congratulations were given to Milly, Daisy, Ian and Milly on qualifying as Rope Rescue Operators.
On June 24, the team was called to an incident at Bolberry alongside Yealm Coastguard Rescue Team and Devon & Cornwall Police. Coastguard Rescue Officers provided casualty care with police officers and South Western Ambulance Service paramedics while also establishing a safe landing site for the Devon Air Ambulance.
Two days later, the team was tasked alongside Bigbury Coastguard Rescue Team to reports of a dog over a cliff at Challaborough. However, both teams were stood down while travelling after the dog was safely recovered.
The final call of the month came on June 29, when the team was sent to Plymouth to assist Plymouth Coastguard Rescue Team and Yealm Coastguard Rescue Team with an ongoing incident involving Devon & Cornwall Police and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. The incident was resolved before the team reached the scene.
The team is reminding the public that in a coastal emergency, they should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
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