Kingsbridge and District Camera Club’s will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a free exhibition in the Market Hall in Kingsbridge.
Open between 10am and 4pm daily from Tuesday, July 14 to Saturday, July 18, there will be over 150 images on display.
The club was set up in 1976 by a small group who wanted to share their passion for photography.
Current members have a huge range of photographic interests which include landscapes, seascapes, portraits, architecture, nature, abstract and much more.
The club meets on a Thursday night from September through to May between 7.30pm and approximately 9.30pm at West Charleton Village Hall with a break during the summer.
They have a varied programme throughout the season including guest speakers, club outings, competitions and photo challenges.
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