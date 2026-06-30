Year 12 students at Kingsbridge Community College, gained a fascinating insight into the world of economics and finance when they welcomed a representative from the Bank of England this term.
Iain Ramsey, Market Intelligence & Analysis Manager delivered an engaging talk that encouraged students to think critically about the factors that influence the UK's economy and financial systems.
Students learned how the nation's economic outlook can be affected by public confidence and global events, as well as the role the Bank of England plays in supporting economic stability.
During the session, students explored a range of topics, including the importance of the Bank of England's gold reserves, how money functions within the economy, and the Bank's relationship with the Government as an independent institution.
The visit also provided an opportunity for students to put their knowledge to the test through a lively question-and-answer session.
One particularly thought-provoking question asked whether there is a limit to the amount of money that can exist.
Students who posed the most insightful questions were rewarded with £50 notes, although these were pre-shredded demonstration notes rather than legal tender.
Kingsbridge Community College is committed to providing enriching experiences that broaden students' horizons and support their academic and personal development
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said: "This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to hear directly from an expert working at the heart of the UK's financial system.
“Iain's presentation brought complex economic concepts to life and encouraged students to think more deeply about the world around them.
“Our students asked some excellent questions and were fully engaged throughout."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: "Providing students with opportunities to engage with professionals from leading national organisations helps bring learning beyond the classroom and opens their eyes to future possibilities. “We are delighted that our students had the chance to learn from the Bank of England and gain a greater understanding of the economic issues that shape our daily lives."
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