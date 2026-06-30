Kingsbridge Fair Week will return in full this summer despite ongoing drainage works at the bottom of Fore Street, organisers have confirmed.
The annual celebration will feature the return of longstanding favourites, including the raft race, fireworks, carnival procession and Parade of Lanterns, although some events have been adapted to accommodate the town centre roadworks.
Fair Week President Scott Edmonds said the committee had faced additional challenges while planning this year's festivities, but was looking forward to another successful week.
"Fair Week seems to come around quicker each year as I get older, and I am looking forward to my third year as president," he said.
"This year has brought with it some added complications for the committee to cope with, notably the drainage works at the bottom of Fore Street.
"I look forward to seeing you all, whether as participants or spectators – let the fun commence."
Committee chairman Jo Luscombe, who has been involved with Fair Week for 26 years, said the event's traditional attractions would all be returning despite the logistical changes.
"It's been a privilege to be part of this committee for the past 26 years," she said.
"All the old events are back; raft race, fireworks, Kate's Crazy Quiz, bingo and Teddy Bears' Picnic. Roller Balls are back, which you can watch coming down Fore Street before the glove hanging.
"The carnival will have a different route, but it is still happening.
"Thanks to all our sponsors and traders for their support, which is very much appreciated, and thanks to all the committee for giving their time so Fair Week can take place."
This year's carnival procession will begin at Manor Park before travelling down Fore Street, along Duncombe Street, Belle Vue Road, Church Street and Bridge Street, before continuing along the promenade and finishing on Embankment Road.
The Teddy Bears' Picnic has also been relocated and will be held at the opposite end of Manor Park to make way for the town's new pump track.
This year's Lantern Parade will follow the theme of ‘Myths and Legends’, with free family lantern-making workshops at Kingsbridge Care Hub on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July, ahead of the Parade of Lanterns on Wednesday, July 22.
On Saturday, July 18, the town square will also host an evening of live music featuring SOS, who recently reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent, alongside five-piece Bob Dylan tribute band The Bob's.
The carnival procession will take place on Saturday, July 25, from 6.30pm, with live music from 8pm, bringing the week's celebrations to a close.
Businesses across Kingsbridge are once again taking part in the popular Odd Objects Competition, challenging visitors to spot hidden items displayed in shop windows. A cash prize will be awarded to the first entrant to correctly identify every object.
Official Fair Week programmes, containing the full schedule of events and safety information, are available from outlets across the town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.