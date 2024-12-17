The Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary Club’s final Business Meeting of the year celebrated the rare awarding of a Paul Harris Fellowship to a non-Rotarian. Named after Rotary International’s founder, the award is Rotary’s highest individual honour, recognising exceptional community commitment.
President Peter Lee said: “It would be difficult to think of anyone who has done more for our local community than Graham Smith, volunteer Chairman of Kingsbridge Age Concern. He embodies Rotary’s values and motto of service above self.”
Graham, humbled by the award, said: “People ask why I’ve done this for 19 years without a salary – simply, I love what I do and have a wonderful team who care as passionately about making life better for our community.”