RAIN, sleet and snow will sweep across Devon this evening and overnight as the Met Office has issued an updated Yellow Warning.
The warning for all of Devon has been extended to cover from Midnight tonight until 9am on Thursday.
The Met Office says: ‘An area of rain, sleet and snow is expected to develop over southwest England during Tuesday evening and move east during early Wednesday before clearing mid-morning.
‘While drier conditions may develop for a time through the middle of the day, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop during the afternoon and move east into the evening.
‘There remains significant uncertainty in how far north snow develops as well as whether accumulations are focused mainly over higher ground.
‘At this stage, the focus for the higher snow accumulations is across England south of the M4during later Wednesday where there is a chance that some places could see 5-10 cm falling in a few hours.
‘Earlier in the day and across the wider warning area, accumulations are expected to be lower, typically 1-3 cm.
‘As snow clears on Wednesday night, clearing skies will result in ice developing on untreated surfaces with impacts lingering into Thursday morning.’