More flooding is possible from this afternoon (Monday, February 2) until tomorrow morning as the Met Office issues a another yellow weather warning for rain.
The Exeter Met Office says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings with rain especially heavy over Dartmoor.
This comes after heavy rain and strong winds caused flooding last week from Storms Ingrid and Chandra, preceded by Goretti.
Today and tonight’s rain will fall on already saturated ground, so there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
Last week East Devon especially was badly hit with rivers breaking their banks, roads closed, cars stranded and residents having to be rescued from cars and homes by emergency services. Transport disruption closed schools and the South West was cut off for a time when the main line from London and Exeter was closed due to flooding, including at Dawlish.
The current yellow warning suggests that there could possibly be delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Drivers are warned spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads and there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Outbreaks of rain may become persistent today, especially later in the day and overnight, before gradually easing and clearing into Tuesday.
“Accumulations of 10-20 mm are possible fairly widely, with perhaps as much as 30-50 mm over Dartmoor.
“Given saturated ground following recent rain, there is a chance this may leading to some flooding and disruption in places. “
