The South Hams Society will be holding its AGM along with a Question Time this evening (April 20) with Councillors Judy Pearce and Julian Brazil.
Following the elections to be held on May 4 South Hams District Council will either be controlled by the Liberal Democrats or the Conservatives.
This is a chance to quiz the leaders of the two parties about the policies the council can and should adopt to both further protect and enhance the natural landscape as well as the development of the built area in the district.
The Question Time follows on from the society’s AGM which should last no more than 30 minutes.
If you would like to go you need to be seated in the Council Chamber at Follaton House in Totnes by 6.30pm at the latest.
Everybody is welcome but if it is oversubscribed South Hams Society members will be given priority.
Please let the society know if you would like to attend by e-mailing [email protected] as soon as possible.