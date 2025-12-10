Rowcroft Hospice is delighted to announce the return of its popular Christmas Tree Collection Service.
The initiative offers South Devon residents an easy, eco-friendly way to dispose of their Christmas trees after the festive season, while raising vital funds to support local people living with life-limiting illnesses.
Residents in selected South Devon postcodes can register to have their tree collected in return for a small, suggested donation of £10 to the hospice. A dedicated team of Rowcroft volunteers will then collect trees in areas including Totnes (TQ9) between Tuesday January 6 and Friday January 9 2026.
“We’re so grateful to everyone who makes our Christmas Tree Collection Service possible, from the incredible volunteers to the generous supporters, we couldn’t bring it back each year without you,” said Lisa Whitaker, Rowcroft’s Corporate Fundraiser.
“We’re also delighted to have the support of our partners, Torbay Clearance Services, who are helping make this year’s scheme possible.
The collection not only helps your local hospice provide specialist care for patients and families facing the toughest of times, but it also takes the hassle out of disposing of your Christmas tree after the festivities.”
Rowcroft supports over 2,500 patients and their loved ones each year, with 80 per cent cared for in their own homes, from Dartmouth to Dawlish and up onto Dartmoor.
Thanks to Devon Tree Services, every tree collected will be chipped and recycled into mulch to enhance the hospice gardens, helping them to flourish throughout the year.
All funds raised through the scheme will go directly towards providing specialist end-of-life care for patients, helping to sustain the vital services that Rowcroft delivers.
Registrations close at 11.59pm on Sunday January 4 2026. Please ensure all decorations are removed before collection. To find out more or book your collection, visit: www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk/christmas-tree
