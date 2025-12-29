New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Venus Cafe at Bigbury On Sea Cafe, Marine Drive, Bigbury On Sea; rated on December 16
• Rated 5: Bushells Riverside at 24 South Embankment, Dartmouth; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: Centre at 3 Birdwood Court, High Street, Totnes; rated on December 12
• Rated 5: Billig et Rozell at 5 Anzac Street, Dartmouth; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: The Singing Kettle at 6 Smith Street, Dartmouth; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: Thirty three by the sea at Oceans, Bolberry, Malborough; rated on December 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tally Ho Inn at Littlehempston; rated on December 10
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Taste of Bengal at Unit 2, Warrenstown, Costly Street, Ivybridge; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: Yummy House at 28 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on December 5