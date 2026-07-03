If you're planning to cheer on England in their World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico, you won't have to keep one eye on last orders.
After the Government confirmed pubs and bars across England and Wales can stay open until 5am on Monday morning for the 1am kick-off, football fans have even more reason to head to their local.
Of course, there's no shame in watching from the comfort of your own sofa with a stocked fridge or a mug of tea to help you through the small hours. But if you're after the buzz of cheering alongside fellow supporters – without making the trek to a neighbouring city – plenty of South Hams pubs have you covered.
From food options to last entry, here are four local venues where you can catch all the action and what rules you’ll have to adhere to.
Regal, Kingsbridge
Open as usual throughout the day, the Regal will be keeping the doors open into the early hours so supporters can watch England alongside a lively crowd.
Previous England fixtures have featured a special football food menu available from an hour before kick-off until an hour after, and fans will be hoping it makes a return for the Mexico clash.
The Dartmouth Inn, Totnes
Known for its real ales and welcoming atmosphere, The Dartmouth Inn will be staying open for the England match before returning to normal service for its popular Sunday carvery later in the day.
The beer garden will be closed during the late-night screening, and once the pub reaches capacity, the doors will shut, so arriving early is strongly recommended.
Hot dogs, bar snacks, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages will be available throughout the match. Although the pub has permission to stay open until 5am, management says it will close shortly after the final whistle.
The London Inn, Plympton
If you're planning to watch the game at The London Inn, make sure you've booked ahead. Tables require a £20 deposit, with a maximum of six people per table, and the deposit is deducted from your drinks bill on arrival.
Last entry is 11.30pm, giving supporters plenty of time to settle in before the 1am kick-off and soak up the pre-match atmosphere.
Exchange, Ivybridge
If you're after a livelier sports bar feel and wallet-friendly drinks, Exchange in Ivybridge will also be screening the Three Lions' clash with Mexico.
While the venue is currently planning to close at 3am, management says the pub will remain open if the match goes to extra time or penalties, ensuring fans won't miss a moment.
The pub is operating a no-booking policy throughout the tournament, so it's simply a case of turning up. However, with England's biggest match of the competition so far, arriving early is likely to be your best bet.
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