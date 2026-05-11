The South Hams Society is set to host a public discussion event examining the future of local government in the South Hams amid ongoing devolution proposals across Devon.
The society’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will involve a “Question Time”-style panel at Follaton House on Thursday, June 4, from 6pm to 9pm, with leaders from Devon County Council, Plymouth City Council and Torbay Council expected to attend.
Devon County Council submitted five proposals to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Under the favoured proposal, a new Devon Unitary Council would include South Hams alongside Exeter, East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon, Teignbridge, Torridge and West Devon, while Plymouth and Torbay would remain unchanged.
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