Local policing teams in Totnes carried out a high-visibility day of action recently to disrupt criminals and deter offenders from committing further incidents.
Officers from the neighbourhood team, along with the roads policing unit, worked with partner agencies, including South Hams District Council and the Probation Service, to keep the community safe.
The day included officers making crime prevention visits to stores in the town centre to speak to retailers about shoplifting and give advice. Police also liaised with South Hams District Council in relation to ‘designing out crime’ initiatives on Vire Island to find ways to prevent anti-social behaviour and other issues in the area. Engagement officers also worked with other agencies to help those who are homeless and need somewhere to live.
As well as uniformed officers, several plain-clothed officers took part on the day to help spot shoplifters and other offenders around the town.
Sergeant Stuart White, Neighbourhood Team Leader in the Totnes team, said: “This was a successful operation and we would like to thank the public for their support and understanding as we carry out our duties in the Totnes area. We appreciate information passed to us, and this allows us to tackle issues in the community. We will continue to plan operations of this kind to reassure residents that we are here to help them.”
The local Totnes neighbourhood team hold a ‘coffee with cops’ event every Friday morning from 10am to 11.30am at Totnes Methodist Church on Fore Street. This is a chance for residents to speak with officers face-to-face about any issues or concerns they may have. People are encouraged to come along and pick up some crime prevention advice and have a chat.
Police also encourage residents to sign up to Devon & Cornwall Police Community Messaging. For more information, visit Home Page - Devon and Cornwall Community Messaging.
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