A community hub in Totnes will host a new family-friendly festival on the Spring Bank Holiday, celebrating local music, food and performance.
Sounds at The Mansion will take place at The Mansion on Monday, May 25, featuring free daytime entertainment for children and a pay-what-you-feel evening music programme.
The daytime session, running from 10.30am to 1pm, will include face painting, storytelling, puppetry, bubble performances and music from the venue’s Global Soul Beach Club DJ.
Organisers said the event was designed to provide an affordable and relaxed bank holiday activity for families.
Jackie Minton, from The Mansion, said the new event hopes to create “a welcoming, good-value day out” where parents could enjoy food and drinks while children took part in free entertainment.
“The Mansion belongs to the town,” adds Jackie. “It is a place where people learn, meet, organise, rehearse, repair, create and gather. Sounds at The Mansion is our way of opening the doors and reminding people that this building is a living, breathing community space.”
The evening programme, from 4pm to 9pm, will showcase local musicians and performers from across Totnes’ creative scene.
Artists due to appear include singer-songwriters Holly Ebony and Briony Greenhill, Afrobeat group Shakalaka and party band Disco Snails.
The event will also feature the Totnes Vocal Improv Choir, led by Greenhill, whose work in collaborative vocal improvisation has received international recognition.
Food stalls will include seafood from Dart Oysters alongside Iranian and Greek street food and toasties. Drinks will include beer from Copperhead Brewery, as well as Pimm’s and prosecco.
The festival follows a busy year for The Mansion, which recently installed 77 community-funded solar panels on the roof of Totnes Library.
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