Low-income households across Devon facing sudden financial hardship will be able to access emergency support through a new £8.4 million-a-year fund backed by the central Government.
The new Crisis and Resilience Fund has replaced the Household Support Fund, which ended in March 2026, but will operate differently by focusing on targeted help for people experiencing an unexpected financial shock, rather than automatic payments.
Support will include emergency crisis payments, housing support and financial advice, with additional help available for households reliant on heating oil — a particular concern in rural communities.
The scheme, funded for the next three years, will operate across Devon, excluding Plymouth and Torbay, which are running separate arrangements.
People struggling with sudden financial difficulties are being encouraged to contact their local district council or seek guidance through Citizens Advice Devon.
Devon County Council said the fund is designed not only to provide immediate relief but also to help households build longer-term financial stability and avoid repeat crises.
Funding will also go towards strengthening community support services across Devon.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs and Broadband, said the support would be especially important in rural areas, where everyday living costs can be higher.
“This support is about offering practical help at the right time, while also making sure people have access to advice and local services that can help them feel more secure in the longer term,” she said.
“By working closely with councils and community organisations, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get the support they need.”
Devon County Council confirmed that Devon Community Foundation will continue to receive funding.
Since 2022, its Food, Fuel and More programme has distributed more than £1.5 million to organisations supporting people affected by the cost-of-living crisis.
The charity will also oversee a new Community HeLP grant scheme supporting projects including budgeting advice, community food and fuel schemes, energy guidance, digital inclusion initiatives and job clubs.
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