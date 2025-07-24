A major £450k, two-year initiative to help people throughout Plymouth, Torbay, Exeter and South and East Devon reduce their energy bills and improve their finances has been launched today.
RESET, run by Citizens Advice South Hams, aims to help people out of fuel poverty and towards a more sustainable financial future.
According to the latest government statistics, more than 45,000 households in the RESET area are living in fuel poverty, including 11.4% in the South Hams.
Citizens Advice South Hams Chief Executive, Janie Moor, said: “Although the cost-of-living crisis is no longer in the headlines, our advisers in Devon engage with people everyday struggling to cope financially, with many making the difficult choices between heating and eating.
“In our more marginalised rural and urban communities access to good, independent energy advice which could make all the difference to their weekly budget is difficult to find.”
RESET’s fully qualified energy advisers will help the most vulnerable households, whether that is checking if they are paying too much for their gas and electricity or helping people understand their bills.
RESET Project Manager, Aaron Hughes, said: “With this project, we have an opportunity to help thousands of people out of energy poverty and into a brighter future.
“Our teams across the area are ready to help and have the ability to turn things around for households living at or near breaking point.”
The service is available to residents of Plymouth, Exeter, Torbay, South Hams, Teignbridge, and East Devon who meet at least one of the following criteria: living in fuel poverty (spending more than 10% of disposable income on energy bills), having a disability, long-term health condition or other health-related vulnerability, being digitally excluded or having limited digital skills, being of pensionable age, on a low income or receiving benefits, socially isolated, or a single parent with dependent children.
If you need support from RESET, you can contact the team on 0800-995-6890 or visit their website at resetenergyadvice.org.uk.
