Mrs Rosemary Minshall of the Rowcroft House Foundation, Devon, has been awarded the Order of Mercy, a prestigious medal, for her distinguished voluntary service over many years. The awards ceremony took place at The Mansion House, in the City of London, in the presence of HRH Princess Katerina of Yugoslavia and other distinguished guests.
The Rt Hon the Lord Lingfield, President of the League of Mercy, said, “Mrs Minshall is a marvellous example of someone whose longstanding and voluntary dedication to the service and welfare of others is noteworthy and remarkable, and we were delighted to be able to make this well-deserved award to her.”
The League of Mercy was originally created in 1899 for the encouragement and recognition of voluntary work in hospitals and the community. For more information on the League of Mercy, please visit www.leagueofmercy.co.uk
