England’s unstoppable Lionesses are roaring into the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final on Sunday 27 July, taking on Spain in what promises to be an unforgettable showdown. The question on everyone’s lips… is it coming home (again)?!
After a nail-biting semi-final, Chloe Kelly smashed in the second goal against Italy, sending the squad soaring into the final. Let’s not forget – it was her cool-headed penalty that sealed the deal at Euro 2022. Could history repeat itself? We’re on the edge of our seats.
To celebrate this monumental moment, venues across Devon are turning up the energy – and the taps. Thanks to extended licensing hours, bars that normally wrap up at 11pm can now keep the party going until 1am. And with kick-off at 5pm, there’s plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere (and a drink or two).
Here are some top spots across Devon screening the final – each offering something a little special.
With easy access to transport links and the South West Coast Path, The George has plenty to offer visitors who want to watch the match. Offering 25% off dirty fries until 9pm and 25% off all gins, as well as pool tables and - there is plenty to celebrate. It is also dog-friendly so book ahead to avoid missing all the fun.
This lively Plymouth haunt knows how to bring the party and Sunday night is no exception. With big screens, big atmosphere and cold pints flowing till 1am, Brass Monkey is the place to roar with the crowd. Not to mention they offer a Sunday carvery served until 8pm. Get in early, it's going to be electric.
This quayside gem is bringing the seaside spirit to the Euros. Watch the final with a pint in hand and the fresh sea breeze not far away. The Seagate promises big cheers, tasty eats and that little bit of magic only the coast can offer. Walk-ins are welcome, but booking is recommended for this popular spot.
Right on the seafront, The Grove is all about great views and even better vibes. Expect a proper football buzz, screens all around, and a menu to keep you fuelled from kick-off to last orders. Roasts will be served all day throughout their indoor and outdoor seating spaces and, yes, they’re open late too.
With riverside views and both indoor and outdoor seating, this scenic spot is the perfect backdrop for the final. Add in extended opening until 1am and a well-stocked bar, and you’ve got a match night winner.Come for the football, stay for the party.
Now this is a double whammy. Not only is The Market Inn screening the final with 20% off drinks during the match, followed by their legendary Sunday quiz straight after. Plus snacks and hot food available to keep you powering on. It’s football, fun and fantastic value all under one roof, and open till late.
A cosy, character-filled country pub showing the match on their big screen and in the main bar. Expect great food, friendly locals, and a lovely enclosed beer garden for soaking up the last of the July sun.
A go-to in the town for big occasions, this lively spot has plenty of space for fans to come together and support the squad. While there aren’t match-specific deals, there are drinks offers to keep spirits high.
This traditional, dog-friendly pub is showing the final on both indoor and outdoor screens. It’s a true local with a big heart and it’s all set for another roaring night of support for the Lionesses. Big game energy in a proper Devon local – what more could you want?
Whatever the result on Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities across the county to show camaraderie with the incredible women representing England. From lively bars in the heart of the city to charming village pubs buzzing with pride, Devon is ready to roar. So grab your friends, wear your colours, and raise a glass to the Lionesses - whether they bring it home or not, they’ve already made history.
