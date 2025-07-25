In 1968, a tract of land comprising Ditsworthy Warren and Yellowmead Common provisionally was registered as common land by Devon County Council but, following objections, hearings were held by a commons commissioner in 1982. The commissioner confirmed the registration of part of the land but refused the registration of part of Ditsworthy Warren because there were no rights of common. However, the commissioner did not consider (as he should have done) whether Ditsworthy Warren was waste land of a manor.