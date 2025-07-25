New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cool Beans Coffee Bar at 4 Chene Court, Poundwell Street, Modbury; rated on July 22
• Rated 5: The Curator at 35 Church Street, Modbury; rated on July 22
• Rated 5: The Pantry Coffee House at 80 Fore Street, Salcombe; rated on July 21
• Rated 5: The Wardroom at Wardroom, 19 Fore Street, Salcombe; rated on July 21
• Rated 5: Brutus Stone Kitchen at 53 Fore Street, Totnes; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: Bruto Lounge at 6 The Plains, Totnes; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: ESS Government Services at Bickleigh Barracks Royal Marine Camp, Bickleigh; rated on March 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Fortescue Inn at Union Street, Salcombe; rated on July 21
• Rated 5: The Sea Trout Inn at Sea Trout Inn, Staverton; rated on May 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Codfather at 6-8 Duke Street, Kingsbridge; rated on July 2