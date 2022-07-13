Storybook cottage over babbling brook could be your fairytale home for £450k

The cottage has a thatched roof and is complemented by climbing roses. ( Marchand Petit )

This fairytale-worthy cottage is surrounded by roses overlooks a babbling brook - and it could be yours for £450,000.

2 Riverside Cottage in South Pool is part of a row of three cottages, built in the 1700s and altered in the 1900s.

The Grade II listed cottage has a thatched roof with mid-20th century light casements around the windows, and one 19th century sash window on the ground floor.

An early 1900s gabled brick porch surrounds the plank door, and is framed by a sprig of red roses.

Even with its quaint appearance, the cottage contains plenty of modern features, like this fully fitted kitchen. ( Marchand Petit )

Inside, the cottage is made up of a sitting room, a kitchen/dining room with a breakfast bar, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and storage cupboards.

Character features include exposed stonework, wooden floors and painted beams, as well as a stone fireplace with a wood mantel.

The sitting room boasts dual aspect windows with a window seat, and outdoors there is a decked sun terrace overlooking a babbling brook.

The cottage is being marketed by estate agents Marchand Petit, who have it listed for a price of £450,000.

The back of the house features decking overlooking a babbling brook. ( Marchand Petit )

Rebecca Martin of Marchand Petit commented: “2 Riverside Cottages is the quintessential English country cottage, full of character and sitting in a picture-perfect location in one of the South Hams’ prettiest and most sought-after villages.

“The property has all the features a character cottage should – all exposed beams and wooden floors – as well as a charming, decked terrace, right beside the brook.