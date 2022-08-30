14th century cottage is “gardener’s delight” with fruit trees and flowers galore
This unique cottage in the centre of a peaceful village is a “gardener’s delight” and will transport you back in time with its period architecture and thatched roof.
Church Cottage, in Woodleigh, is thought to date back to the 14th century and was possibly once used as a post office.
The cottage is Grade II listed and retains several centuries’ worth of history and period features, including light window casements, a gabled door under a thatched hood porch, and early principle rafters.
The garden, which the estate agent describes as a ‘gem’ of the property, is made up of terraced beds and borders with shrubs and fruit trees, multiple seating areas, a garden cabin, a greenhouse, a log store and a gazebo, as well as a disused swimming pool due to be decked over to provide more space.
There is also a detached garage and driveway parking.
Inside the cottage, the ground floor includes a triple aspect sitting room that features a log basket fire with a stone surround, a dining room with a deep window seat, a snug, a kitchen and breakfast room, a conservatory looking out over the gardens and a bathroom.
Upstairs, the first floor consists of three double bedrooms, a shower room and a WC.
The property is being marketed by Stags and has been listed with a guide price of £675,000.
Karen Cottrell of Stags commented: “Having been in the family for some 40 years, Stags are now searching for the next guardians of Church Cottage, an absolutely delightful, quintessential, thatched, Grade II listed cottage that is set in the heart of the beautiful, rural, South Hams village of Woodleigh.
“It is rare to find a cottage that retains so many of its period features, character and charm, and Church Cottage really does have this in abundance.
“The cottage also benefits from a garage and private parking.
“The gardens are a hidden gem and a marvellous feature, with meandering paths, well-stocked borders, interesting garden sheds - it is a gardener’s delight!
“Excitingly, there are still ample opportunities for the new owners to explore, whether that be extending (subject to planning permissions), converting the garage or much more.”
