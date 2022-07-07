Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit

In the last half hour Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to stand down as leader of the Conservative Party.

A new leader will be elected in the summer before the party conference.

South Hams MPs Sir Gary Streeter and Anthony Mangnall expressed their lack of confidence in him in what became known as the ‘Cream Tea Coup.’

Yesterday Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall Tweeted:

‘It is time for cabinet colleagues to recognise the appalling damage that the Prime Minister is doing to the party, government and country. It isn’t good enough and each day that passes those who sit in cabinet will be more complicit with this farcical situation. Time4change.’

Earlier the new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who was appointed yesterday, called for him to step down.