Organisers of the 180th Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta are looking for volunteers to help make this year’s event another success.
The event takes place between August 23 and 30.
This iconic event, loved by locals and visitors alike, costs over £180,000 to deliver but this allows them to keep a large part of the Regatta free for everyone to enjoy.
They rely heavily on the support of the community through donations, sponsorship, and most importantly, volunteers.
Whether it’s helping run events, selling draw tickets, or shaking a bucket with a smile, your time and energy are truly invaluable.
Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, give back to your town, and be at the heart of the Regatta spirit.
You can also deepen your involvement and become a Friend of Regatta.
For an annual minimum donation via standing order of £25 you will not only have membership of an exclusive club, but know that you have made an enduring commitment to help secure the future of regatta.
You will also receive: an exclusive Annual Supporters’ Badge, an Early bird Souvenir Programme ahead of general sales and have the option of having your name listed in the Souvenir Programme as a ‘Friend of Regatta’.
All Friends are entered into a draw to attend the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday August 27, the Regatta Reception with bubbles and to take part in the parade from the Guildhall into the Royal Avenue Gardens.
Joining the Friends of Regatta is also a great gift idea if you know someone who loves Dartmouth, and loves Dartmouth Royal Regatta.
For more details you can email: [email protected] for the next steps and to get signed up to receive the goodies.
