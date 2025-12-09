Members of the tiny South Hams Jewish Community are expected to attend the Grand Menorah Lighting in Plymouth to celebrate the festival of Hannucha.
The local community represents around 0.1 per cent of the population and 126 people registered as Jewish in the 2021 census.
The lighting will be in Plymouth city centre at 6pm on Wednesday December 17 and is being organised by the newly formed Plymouth Jewish Community CIC and Chabad (Lubavitch) of Bristol.
A representative said: “We are thrilled to announce that this special Hanukkah celebration marks not only our first year hosting this magnificent event in partnership with Chabad of Bristol, but also the official launch of Plymouth Jewish Community CIC. Thanks to securing three years of dedicated funding, we're establishing this as an enduring tradition that will light up Plymouth for years to come.
They emphasised that the event is inclusive: “This event is for everyone.
“We're extending a warm invitation to all corners of our diverse Plymouth community - civic leaders, community groups, charities, local businesses, families, and friends.
“Together, we have the opportunity to create what we believe will be the largest civic Jewish event in modern Plymouth history.
“Whether you're Jewish or simply want to experience the joy and warmth of Hanukkah traditions, please join us as we kindle the lights together, enjoy festive music, traditional foods, and celebrate the spirit of community that makes Plymouth special.”
If you would like to come along you are invited to e-mail: hello@plymouthjewishcommunity
The newly-formed Plymouth Jewish CIC is committed to serving all Jews who live, work, or study in the Plymouth area, regardless of background, level of observance, denomination, or identity.
They welcome anyone who identifies as Jewish, is exploring their connection to Judaism, including Sephardi, Ashkenazi, Mizrahi, Orthodox, Reform, Conservative, Reconstructionist, Liberal, secular, queer, cultural, questioning, or simply curious as well as those who are allies and supporters of Jews including those who have ancestral Jewish connections.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.