Erme Valley RDA provides various equine and social activities all year round.
They have just won the King’s Award for Voluntary Service which is the highest award in the UK for volunteer groups, and equivalent to an MBE.
Out of over 1500 nominated groups, only 231 organisations were selected this year.
The process is rigorous with assessors researching and visiting nominated groups before submitting a report on their suitability.
The National Assessment Committee then agrees a shortlist for approval by the King with successful organisations being announced on the King’s birthday, November 14.
Peggy Douglas, Senior Coach and Managing Director, founded the Erme Valley RDA in 1985.
It has grown from only two children to a regular membership of over 120 riders and 11 horses supported by a team of 112 volunteers.
She summed up the award by saying: “We are incredibly proud, humbled and thankful to every volunteer, rider, supporter and family member who makes our group so special.”
The King's Award for Voluntary Service, previously known as The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, is an annual award given to groups in the voluntary sector of the United Kingdom and the Crown Dependencies.
Each nomination is first appraised in the county where the group works.
This appraisal is led by the Lord Lieutenant, His Majesty's representative in the county or country, helped by a County/Country Assessment Panel of leading representatives from diverse sectors of the community.
The Lord Lieutenant or their representatives, or both, may meet with the nominated group.
A Specialist Assessment Panel of independent volunteering experts from across the UK judge nominated groups against the award criteria, taking into account the first appraisal.
The panel passes its recommendations to the Main Award Committee.
The Main Award Committee advise the Cabinet Office and the Minister for Civil Society.
The award is decided after the King has given his formal approval.
