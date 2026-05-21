Police from the Totnes Neighbourhood Team have donated power tools to a Dartington charity who help ex-prisoners and prevent re-offending.
PC Chris Shepheard and PC Zoe Carter visited Landworks charity recently to donate the tools which had been seized by police during an investigation and were due for destruction.
Landworks is an award-winning resettlement charity providing holistic support for those who have been in prison, or are at risk of going to prison, and want to turn over a new leaf.
The charity had power tools stolen from its premises during a burglary in September 2024. An Exeter man was later convicted of the burglary and sentenced to 39 weeks imprisonment; he was also required to pay £2,000 compensation.
PC Zoe Carter said: “Landworks is brilliant at reducing re-offending and helping to turn lives around, which in turn prevents future victims. They provide woodworking, market gardening, pottery, and cooking work experience on their site, as well as practical resettlement support and counselling.
“Incredibly, Landworks graduates have a re-offending rate of less than six per cent which is much less than the national average of 46%. This is testament to the amazing work of Chris Parsons, the Project Director, and the team at Landworks.”
More information can be found at www.landworks.org.uk or you can visit their shop at Quarry Field, Dartington Hall, Totnes, TQ9 6EA.
To meet officers face to face and talk about any issues or concerns you have you can go along to one of the regular ‘chat with a cop’ surgeries at Totnes Methodist Church on Fore Street. On Friday 22 May and Friday 29 May officers will be there from 10am until around midday. The sessions are a good opportunity to pick up some crime prevention advice and raise any questions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.