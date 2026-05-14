South Hams District Council has appointed its new Chair.
Cllr Jacqi Hodgson takes over from Cllr Bernard Taylor for the next year after being appointed at the Annual Council.
Cllr Hodgson, who is the Ward Member for Dartington and Staverton, said: “I would like to thank all our Members for electing me to the role of Chair for the year ahead.
“I look forward to working with fellow Members to make a positive impact on our community.
“I would also like to congratulate Cllr Bernard Taylor for the role he has played over the past two years as I aim to build on that progress.”
Outgoing Chairman Cllr Bernard Taylor also presented £1,446 to the Chestnut Appeal – which was the designated Chairman’s Charity for the past year – to support the work it does for men’s health.
Cllr Bernard Taylor said: “As I depart my role as Chairman, I’m proud to present the Chestnut Appeal with these funds.
“I chose this charity because several people in my ward have suffered with prostate cancer, some of which have sadly passed away.
“I hope the donation will help support the important work the charity does.”
Cllr Guy Pannell was re-appointed as the Council’s Vice-Chair.
As well as appointing their new Chair, the 2025-26 Annual Report, ‘Working for our communities’ was endorsed.
This highlights some of the work that has been done with local communities across the district over the past 12 months.
The publication, includes examples of how the Council has been achieving its ambitions such as delivering healthy, warm and affordable homes across the district.
It also highlights how the Council has supported communities to do more for the environment through rewilding projects and the ongoing mission to plant a tree for every resident.
During the Leader’s annual statement, Cllr Dan Thomas introduced the report, which also outlines initiatives to increase footfall in local towns, invest in community facilities, and continue delivering good quality services.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.