LandWorks, an award-winning criminal justice charity based in Dartington, is delighted to have been award a grant of £6,000 towards its pioneering work with people in the criminal justice system.
The grant has been awarded by the Probation Service, via the South West Integrated Offender Management (IOM) team.
Established in 2013, LandWorks provides a supported route back into employment and the community for people leaving prison or serving community sentences and at risk of prison.
The charity's programme involves intensive placements lasting six to nine months on average that combine real work-experience and vocational training alongside comprehensive practical support to reduce the risk of reoffending.
The charity has consistently recorded very low reoffending rates for former participants and over 90 per cent of people who have been through the programme and are available to work are currently in employment.
The grant will be used to buy new equipment and extend the charity’s wood workshop, where participants learn new skills, gain valuable work experience and prepare for future employment. The workshop produces a range of products including garden benches and tables that are sold to the local community and help to fund the charity.
The funding comes from the SW Probation Service IOM innovation fund.
Chris Parsons, Founder and Director of LandWorks, said: “LandWorks values are closely aligned to the IOM Teams - ‘Reducing Re-Offending, Transforming Lives’.
“The location is amazing, and on arrival visitors feel both a sense of calm and a sense of purpose.
“LandWorks give those who are seeking a purpose in life a place to go, be supported, and give back. “
LandWorks was awarded the Overall Award for Excellence at The Charity Awards 2024 and has previously won Best Local Organisation at the Criminal Justice Alliance Awards.
It received a High Sheriff of Devon award in 2021 and 2024.
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