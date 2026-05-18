Police have warned drivers of long delays on the M5 following severe congestion this morning after a section of the motorway was closed.
The M5 between Junction 30 A376 Sidmouth Road (Exeter / Service Areas) and Junction 31 A38 (Okehampton turn off) has now reopened but police have said there is still heavy traffic on the motorway. The road closure has also caused congestion for southbound traffic at the M5’s Junction 29 (Honiton) and on the A30 at the Alphington junction roundabout as drivers used alternative routes.
The M5 near Exeter was closed this morning (May 18) in both directions between Junction 30 and 31, following a reports of a woman on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge over the M5. Police have confirmed that she has made her way to a safe place and been taken into the care of the emergency services.
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