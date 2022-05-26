Plymouth Military Wives Choir set to perform next month

The Plymouth Military Wives Choir will be staging a concert at The Guildhall Plymouth on Friday June 10 at 7.30pm.

Following 59 Zoom Choir Rehearsals (on mute) throughout the Covid 19 restrictions period, they were able to remain as a group.

This was thanks to the dedication of Musical Director Rob Young and Accompanist Kathy Kenny.

The choir missed the celebration of their 10th birthday in April 2021 due to Covid19 restrictions in place at that time, but have recently had their 11th birthday which they celebrated with a beautiful cake made by their member Donna, and their birthday fell on a choir night making it all the more special.

They will also be celebrating 40 years of St Lukes Hospice Plymouth.

The choir had a Christmas number one hit in 2011 with Wherever You Are.

They will be sharing an evening of Celebration and Reflection through song including some new material performed by Plymouth Military Wives Choir, and captivating music from the Newton Abbot Orchestra. The tenor Jaimie Page will also be joining them. Artistic Director for the show is the hugely talented Mark Sidey.

Their compere for the evening is their loyal friend and staunch Plymouth Military Wives Choir supporter BBC Radio Devon’s David Fitzgerald aka Fitz.

Buckfastleigh-based member Kirsty-Ann Johnstone says:

“Choir has been an incredible support network over the last 10 years for me and more so over the last two years. Having been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) in October 2020, singing has never been or felt so important in aiding my recovery. These ladies, along with our MD have supported me emotionally and mentally, ensuring I was never left feeling alone and giving me the encouragement I needed to continue doing something I love.

The Fundraising concert, will be increasing awareness and raising funds for our charity Military Wives Choir Foundation, which enables ladies like myself to have a safe, supportive space through singing and friendship. In equal measure, helping St Lukes carry on their vital work, in which fundraising is essential.”

The concert is a positive focus following a difficult period around Covid..

The last Plymouth Guildhall performance was a complete sell-out

Tickets are available online from skiddle.com/e/36064323. This method will include some online extra charges.

Tickets are £12.00 per person.Tickets are also available by emailing.

[email protected] this method will include P&P of £1 per order, maximum of four tickets per order but as many orders as required whilst there is availability.