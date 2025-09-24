Plymouth Marjon University has secured its place among the UK’s best, rising five places overall in the prestigious Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 and earning a Top 10 national ranking for Teaching Quality.
This recognition reinforces Marjon’s reputation as a leading light for teaching excellence, with similarly strong results across student experience and social inclusion.
Out of 130 universities featured, Plymouth Marjon now sits 70th in the UK, a five-place leap up in an increasingly competitive sector.
They are 8th in the UK and 1st in the South West for teaching quality as well as 2nd for student experience in the South West and 30th in the UK out of 108 universities.
Finally Marjon is 12th in the UK for social inclusion.
The Sunday Times Good University Guide is one of the strongest indicators of overall university performance in the UK. It pulls together a wide range of other statistics including the National Student Survey, the Research Excellence Framework, entry standards from UCAS, graduate outcomes in the jobs market or further study, student retention, First-class and 2:1 degrees awarded, and student-staff ratios.
Professor Claire Taylor, Marjon’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, said: “Our mission is to end social inequity through life-changing teaching, learning, research and knowledge exchange.
“With our focus on preparing students for impactful roles within public services, professional and community sectors, and drawing on our strengths in education and teacher training, nursing and allied healthcare, sport, media, business and social sciences, these results affirm our mission and the impact of an ambitious approach that listens to and supports every student.
“We look forward to welcoming future students to our upcoming Open Days and showcasing all that Marjon has to offer."
The Complete University Guide 2026 ranks Marjon among the top three universities in England for Student Satisfaction.
In the National Student Survey 2025, Marjon was ranked among the top 10 universities in the UK for ‘academic support’.
