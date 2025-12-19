Almost 55 years after he himself passed out of the same famous institution to begin his naval career, The King celebrated the achievements of a new generation of cadets at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.
His Majesty the King thanked families and friends for their “sacrifices and contributions,” which underscored military success as he saluted 200 future leaders of the Royal Navy and its global allies.
On parade for the historic Lord High Admiral’s Divisions, watched by friends and family, were more than 190 cadets who’d undergone the 29-week transformation from civilians to junior naval officers, as well as sailors promoted from the ranks, and international cadets who will go on to serve in the navies of the Bahamas, Kuwait, Malta, Oman, Qatar and UAE.
The Royal visit opened with a flypast by DA20 Dassault Falcons before His Majesty consecrated new Colours – a silk White Ensign featuring the King’s Cypher – which will be entrusted to the College.
During Divisions, the King inspected UK and overseas cadets in the Royal Guard. He spoke with musicians from the Royal Marines Band, who performed the College’s new march, Lead With Courage, commissioned to celebrate its 120th birthday this year.
Addressing all present before taking the salute, His Majesty said:
“In this same spirit, today is also an important occasion for those who have supported each of you in reaching this memorable moment on parade, and I am thrilled to see so many proud families and friends here amongst us.
“I can only say how profoundly grateful I am for the sacrifices and contributions they have made, and will make, to your, and therefore the Navy’s, success. Their support will be essential to every one of you as you embark on a life of service.”
His Majesty also presented awards to four junior officers: warfare officer Sub Lieutenant Krish Hook received the King’s Sword as the stand-out top junior officer of the three intakes over the past 12 months.
Runners-up Sub Lieutenants Jonathan Lavery (a marine engineer) and Toby Runyard (a trainee pilot) were presented with The King’s Telescopes.
And logistics officer Sub Lieutenant Molly Edmunds received the Britannia Association Sword for demonstrating character which best embodied the Royal Navy’s values.
Following the parade, His Majesty joined a reception on the Quarterdeck, meeting the newly-commissioned officers.
Throughout his visit, The King was accompanied by First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, who also spoke to the massed ranks:
“You inherit a proud tradition of operational excellence,” he declared.
“In an era of global uncertainty, our strength lies in leaders who can fight and win. Be that exceptional leader – decisive, resilient, and unwavering in service.”
Among those passing out was Edward Coombs from Taunton, who worked as a consultant in the City and was an Army reservist before deciding he wanted to become a marine engineer.
“I joined for a sense of adventure and the opportunity to lead men and women all over the world. I wanted something that wasn’t behind a desk all day where no two days are the same and the Navy offered this in abundance.”
The 27-year-old said there was “never a dull moment during his training” and he had “definitely made friends for life”. He did not enjoy his dunking on Dartmoor while trying to ford a stream during one outdoor exercise, however.
Many of the cadets experienced their first time at sea with patrol ship HMS Forth in the Falklands. “It was one of the most amazing opportunities I’ve had – albeit very cold),” said Midshipman Denholm Coxhill, aged 22, from Worthing in West Sussex, a budding warfare officer. “It gave us insight into what we have joined to do.
“On my first day, I had the overarching thought: Why did I do this? I look back on it now and thank myself I kept on going – now it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”
Despite hailing from an RAF family, Midshipman Rory Gillies grew up on stories of life in the Navy from schoolmates and friends in his native Portsmouth and chose a career at sea.
“It’s definitely a career like no other,” the 23-year-old said. “I absolutely love it and would recommend it to anyone who loves spending time with interesting people and getting the chance to do something different and live a life outside the general nine-to-five that it can be easy to find yourself working in.”
Captain Andy Bray, Captain BRNC, said the presence of His Majesty The King at the passing-out parade “makes this already momentous day truly historic. On behalf of the College and the Royal Navy, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all passing out.”
