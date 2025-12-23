The run up to Christmas is always a busy time for everyone and for Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team it has been no exception!
Over the past month, they have been responding to incidents, training hard, and taking part in events across the area. Here’s a quick round up of what we’ve been up to:
Responded to five incidents across the area, ranging from medical evacuations to searches.
Completed local knowledge patrols to ensure key access points remain safe and usable.
Took part in a search and rescue exercise led by the Area Management Team.
Flood Rescue Technicians completed joint training with the Area Flood Rescue Team.
Attended Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas - right up until they were called out to an incident.
Weekly training sessions continued, covering rope, water, search and casualty care.
Hosted the Kingsbridge Brownies, teaching them how to stay safe on the coast and what to do in an emergency.
Remember in a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard
